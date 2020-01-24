It’s all systems go for the electric charging station at the South Cariboo Visitors Centre in 100 Mile House.

Yesterday (Thursday) Kara Imhof, Electrical Engineer with the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, and her crew were in the South Cariboo to do the final commissioning for the station.

Imhof said everything went well and that it won’t take long for electric vehicles to recharge

“So usually it takes about an hour to charge a vehicle to about 80 percent. These are DC fast chargers so they’re a little bit different than your outlet at your home. They provide a lot more amperage and power”.

Imhof added, “In that hour you’re waiting for your vehicle to charge, you can explore 100 Mile House, you can enjoy checking out the visitor centre or local restaurants and things to do in the community”.

