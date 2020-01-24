Highway 97 will be down to single lane alternating Friday afternoon approximately two kilometers south of the 108 Mile Ranch near the 106 Mile Gravel Pit turn off.

100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen says RCMP and Dawson Road Maintenance will be assisting Dog Creek and Canim Lake Nations as members of both communities hold a smudging ceremony between 12:45 pm and 2:00 pm in relation to a fatal pedestrian collision which occurred at that location Thursday evening.

“There will be several vehicles parked along the highway and pedestrians moving along the highway in that area. Dawson Maintenance will be handling the traffic control with RCMP on scene to assist,” Nielsen said. “RCMP request that traffic passing through that area be respectful of the event as it occurs.”

North District RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said a female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at around 5:56 pm on Thursday and died at the scene.

“100 Mile House RCMP offers their condolences to family and friends affected by this tragic loss,” Nielsen said.