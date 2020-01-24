The mushers who will be taking part in the 28th annual Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Mail Run will be sworn in later this morning in Quesnel.

They will be sworn in as mail carriers at the downtown post office at 9-30.

Rick Raynor, the President of the Gold Rush Trail Sled Dog Association, says that will be followed by the first stage of this year’s event at around 11 out of Umity Pit, just north of Quesnel.

Raynor says this year’s event will also have a Mexican element to it if you can believe it…

“This year we have invited a group of scouts from Mexico. They were the prize winners of a competition where they competed against more than 20 other patrols over a two day challenge. So over 48 hours, no sleep.”

Raynor says their prize was a winter camp in Canada, and he says they will be tenting out in Barkerville.

He says they will also be helping out at the mail run as volunteers.

Stage two of the mail run will be on Saturday at Troll and the final stage is set for Sunday, including the Barkerville Dash from the Jack O Clubs parking lot to the historic town.