Angel Fehr and her two daughters (BC RCMP)

A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a Chasm man who is accused of killing his girlfriend almost 20 years ago.

52-year old Trent Larsen is due back in court on January 11th of next year.

Three weeks have been set aside to determine if there is enough evidence to go to trial.

Larsen is charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of Angel Fehr.

She was last seen in April of 2000 when she left Abbotsford with Larsen following a family dinner.

Fehr was several months pregnant at the time.

Her body was found in September of this past year on a rural property near 100 Mile House.