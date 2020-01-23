Quesnel rink bounces back in Super League
Service Electric got back on track Wednesday night in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.
Dave Plant’s team, coming off a lopsided loss last week, knocked off the Brenda Ernst foursome 7-2 to maintain their position in top spot with a record of 7 and 2.
The Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, kept pace with an 8-6 win over Quesnel Lawn Care.
The Billy remains tied for second with Sky-Hi Scaffolding at 6 and 3.
Sky-Hi hammered Reds Shedz 11-1 last night.
Other action saw the Child Development Centre, skipped by Ben Reuther, top Century 21 6-1.
Service Electric 7-2
Billy Barker Casino 6-3
Sky-Hi Scaffolding 6-3
Brenda Ernst 5-4
Century 21 4-5
CDC 4-5
Reds Shedz 2-7
Quesnel Lawn Care 2-7