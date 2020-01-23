Service Electric got back on track Wednesday night in Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Dave Plant’s team, coming off a lopsided loss last week, knocked off the Brenda Ernst foursome 7-2 to maintain their position in top spot with a record of 7 and 2.

The Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, kept pace with an 8-6 win over Quesnel Lawn Care.

The Billy remains tied for second with Sky-Hi Scaffolding at 6 and 3.

Sky-Hi hammered Reds Shedz 11-1 last night.

Other action saw the Child Development Centre, skipped by Ben Reuther, top Century 21 6-1.

Service Electric 7-2

Billy Barker Casino 6-3

Sky-Hi Scaffolding 6-3

Brenda Ernst 5-4

Century 21 4-5

CDC 4-5

Reds Shedz 2-7

Quesnel Lawn Care 2-7