RCMP have released more details about a collision this morning that closed Highway 97 south of Quesnel.

Corporal Mike Halskov is a Media Relations Officer with E Division Traffic Services…

“At approximately 10:25 AM, Quesnel RCMP and Emergency Services responded to a serious injury collision about 45 kilometres south of Quesnel. Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound transport truck lost control on slippery roads, causing the trailer to jack-knife into the southbound lanes where it collided with a southbound pickup truck with a lone driver.”

Halskov says the driver of the transport truck was uninjured, while the driver of the pickup truck was air-lifted to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

He says several other vehicles were indirectly involved in the crash…

“As they came upon the scene they were unable to stop, and ended up in the ditch. No other people were reported to have been injured.”

Halskov says the driver of the transport truck was issued a Violation Ticket for Speed Relative to Conditions which carries a fine of $167 and 3 points.

He reminds motorists to slow down considerably when road and weather conditions are poor and to increase the distance with vehicles ahead of you.

The Highway was re-opened at around 1-15 this afternoon.

Anyone with information about this crash, who has not spoken with police, is asked to call Prince George Regional Traffic Services in Quesnel at 250-992-9211.

ORIGINAL STORY:

A serious accident has closed Highway 97 about 37 kilometers south of Quesnel at around 11 o’clock this morning.

We spoke with RCMP Sergeant Richard Weseen, who was on scene…

“Currently Highway 97 is closed for traffic due to a serious collision south of Alexandria. There are injuries and there are several cars in the ditch. The road conditions are extremely icy and we are warning motorists to slow down. There are patches of black ice.”

Weseen says police were called at around 10-45 this morning.

He says the accident involved a northbound transport truck and a southbound pick-up.

There is no word yet on the severity of the injuries, but Waseen does confirm that a helicopter has been called in.