RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old female who has not been seen since Thursday, Jan. 16.

Angel Emile was last seen on Windmill Crescent in Williams Lake.

Emile is described as an Indigenous female, 4’10” tall, and 100 pounds with brown eyes and long brown hair. She was wearing a grey and black jacket and black leggings.

Anyone with any information about Emile or where she might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.