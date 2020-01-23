Young adults looking to work outdoors this summer can apply now for the BC Parks Student Ranger Program.

Over the summer twelve crews made up of four student rangers will be located throughout the Province which includes Williams Lake.

Jude Stirling, Community Liason Officer for BC Parks Thompson-Cariboo Region, explained where one crew of student rangers may be based in the Cariboo.

“They might plan to spend some time in Parks and protected areas such as Churn Creek, Bowron Lake, and Itcha Ilgachuz Provincial Park, so they’ll have really great opportunities to get out into those really special places around Williams Lake”.

Stirling said the BC Parks Ranger program offers training and hands-on work experience through a variety of projects.

“Eco restoration, invasive species control, outdoor education and outreach, trail building, trail maintenance. They’ll gain all kinds of skills and hopefully then bring those skills back to a future career with BC Parks or in another conservation or recreation-related field with the Provincial Government”.

The BC Park Student Ranger Program is offered to young adults aged 18 to 30 and must be enrolled in full-time studies in the past 6-months with the intention of returning to full-time studies in the fall.

Crew lead positions begin May 4th and crew member positions start May 25 wrapping up at the end of August.

Applications will be accepted until February 23rd 2020 and can be found on www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/employment/student-ranger/