A business from 108 Mile has been named a finalist for Small Business BC Awards.

Sweet Lavations has been named as a top-five finalist for best youth entrepreneur and is the only business representing the Cariboo.

“I think it’s a really big deal especially since we’ve been hit so hard with mill closures and stuff,” says founder and CEO Alaina Lipsett.

“Our little region is beautiful out here so I’m really proud to be going down and representing the Cariboo because I think most of the other people are from the Okanagan and the Vancouver and Coastal areas.”

Originally from Delta, Lipsett says she had started Sweet Lavations about three years ago with 30 dollars. She says she and her husband make everything from bath bombs for kids to no waste solid shampoo and conditioner.

The Small Business BC Awards take place in Vancouver on Feb. 21.

(Listen to the author of this report with Alaina Lipsett of Sweet Lavations in the audio file below)