Williams Lake Fire Department attends small fire at Mackenzie Avenue business
(R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
A small fire in the attic space of a Mackenzie Avenue in Williams Lake has been extinguished.
14 members of the Williams Lake Fire Department responded to Aqua Star Drilling Service Ltd. late Wednesday afternoon.
Fire chief Erick Peterson said the call came in at around 3:30.
“The fire presented challenges because of the location in the ceiling,” he said.
“The fire does not appear suspicious.”