Two projects in the North Cariboo have received some funding under the New Pathways to Gold Society Small Projects Program.

The Friends of the Bouchie-Milburn Society has received $5,000 to help pay for the 4th annual Billie Bouchie Day celebrations.

The festival takes place in May and celebrates Metis community-builders Williams Walker “Billie” Bouchie and Lizette Allard Bouchie who were born in Fort Alexandria, near Quesnel.

The festivities focus on the contributions of the Metis, First Nations and early settlers to the community of Bouchie Lake.

And $5,000 will also go towards the Gold Rush Trails Marketing Video.

That money is for the “Storytellers along the Gold Rush Trail”, a series of short videos that feature stories told by local residents and includes both indigenous and non-indigenous stories.

New Pathways to Gold Society is a non-profit organization committed to developing local economies in the Hope to Barkerville corridor through heritage tourism development, First Nations reconciliation and Multiculturalism.

