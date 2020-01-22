Quesnel RCMP are investigating after shots were fired at a residence in the Two Mile Flat area this morning.

Seargeant Richard Weseen says police responded to shots fired on River Park Road at 5-34 am

“The police confirm several shots were fired and the residence was struck by bullets. The suspects departed the area in a vehicle prior to the officers arriving on scene.”

Weseen says they believe this was not a random incident…

“It is believed this shooting was a targeted incident and it is very fortunate that the occupants of the residence and the surrounding neighbours were not injured.”

The incident is being investigated with the assistance of the Quesnel General Investigation Section and the RCMP Forensic Identification Section.

Anyone with information is asked ot call the detachment at (250)992-9211 or Crimestoppers at 1(800)222-8477 (TIPS).