There was a major power outage in the Quesnel area earlier today.

BC Hydro Spokesperson Dave Mosure explains what happened…

“At 11-54 this morning a motor vehicle accident resulted in an outage to 5,662 customers. Crews were dispatched immediately and they restored the power at 12-58, so an hour and four minute long outage.”

All of downtown Quesnel and West Quesnel were impacted.

Details on the accident have not yet been released.