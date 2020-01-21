A trial date has been set for a Quesnel man, charged in connection with a serious incident involving a knife.

56-year old David Lawson is due back in Supreme Court on October 19th.

Lawson is facing multiple charges, including two counts of Uttering Threats and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose, and one count of Assault with a Weapon and Assaulting a Peace Officer.

RCMP were called to the 400 block of Lewis Drive in West Quesnel in the early morning hours of August 6th of last year.

Police say they discovered an injured 29-year old male, who was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.