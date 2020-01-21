100 Mile Fire Rescue were on scene at a couple of motor vehicle incidents earlier this morning.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said “We responded to 2 calls this morning, both of them have been rollovers. One of them in town on Horse Lake Road and the other on Highway 97 just south of the 108 Mile. Both involved vehicles somehow losing control and being upside down on their roof”.

Hollander said neither driver suffered any injuries which is great news.