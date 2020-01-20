33-year old Kristopher Leclair is due back in Supreme Court in Quesnel on September 14th of this year.

Three weeks have been set aside and Leclair has elected to be tried by a Supreme Court jury.

Leclair is charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year old man, with Attempted Murder in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year old woman, as well as one count of Aggravated Assault.

Quesnel RCMP were called to a residence on Hilborn Road in the Two Mile Flat area back on July 21st of 2018 during Billy Barker Days.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased male and a seriously injured female.

A suspect turned himself in at the detachment that same day.

RCMP say the suspect and the victims were known to each other.

No other details were released.