The Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department was called out to a fire in the Mcleese Lake trailer park yesterday morning at 11.

President and Fire Chief, Ian Hicks said because of the actions taken by of some residents before his 11 member crew arrived the trailer didn’t suffer any major damage

“Luckily by the time we got there it was almost a non-issue, residents had fire extinguished it but there was a bit of smoke. It would have been close if the residents hadn’t got it on their own it would have been dicey because those trailers go up pretty quickly”.

Hicks said the cause of the fire was from the resident trying to thaw out some pipes under the trailer with a flame heater that caught the wood floor underneath the structure.