Williams Lake RCMP have made several arrests in connection with property crimes in the area.

Police say 15 known offenders have been taken into custody since the beginning of December, and to date a total of 57 charges have been recommended or approved by Crown Counsel.

RCMP say most of those charges are the direct result of an operational plan executed by the General Duty Uniform Section and the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit.

Among those facing charges are Cody Jerome, Nicholas Ivany, James Nelson, Donovon Boyd, and Derrick O’Connor.

The charges are in connection with a number of incidents…

On December 7th, 2019, officers checked a pedestrian wearing dark clothing and a balaclava on 3rd Avenue North, Williams Lake. This offender had provided a false name and was later determined to be in breach of a current curfew condition. As a result, Cody Jerome, has been charged with breaching a Recognizance and is on strict conditions. The RCMP and Community Corrections continue to monitor these conditions for compliance.

On December 9th, 2019, a stolen vehicle was located and found to be occupied with two known offenders being arrested. Charges of possession of stolen property and possession of stolen credit card have been approved against Nicholas Ivany and a charge of possessing a prohibited device has been approved by James Nelson. James Nelson’s next court appearance is January 29th, 2020 and Nicholas Ivany’s next court appearance is March 18th, 2020.

On December 10th, 2019, a suspect committed a theft from a vehicle at his residence in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue North, Williams Lake. The suspect had later been identified and arrested for possession of stolen credit cards and is currently on conditions. The offender’s next court date is February 26th, 2020.

On December 14th, 2019, a curfew check was being conducted of a known offender and another offender was

found at this location. The offender’s identity was known and he was arrested resulting in him being possession of a weapon contrary to a court order. Donovan Boyd was subsequently charged with Failing to Comply with a Recognizance and currently remains in custody.

On December 18th, 2019, three males were checked for being unlawfully on the railway checks. One offender was determined to be untruthful about his identity to officers and provided a false name. The offender was subsequently arrested for an outstanding warrant and obstruction of justice by providing a false identity. This offender is well known to police with their next court appearance slated for February 12th, 2020.

On December 21st, 2019, the RCMP conducted a search warrant on a rural property for a stolen vehicle. The investigation resulted in the recovery of the vehicle, a prohibited firearm and ammunition. The accused, Derrick O’Connor was arrested and charged with Possession of Stolen Property over $5000 and four firearm offences. Derrick O’Connor appeared in court and was subsequently released on a court order with strict conditions that continued to be enforced by the police.

On December 28th, 2019, the RCMP conducted a pro-active traffic stop of a vehicle in a rural community. The investigation identified Derrick O’Connor as the driver and in breach of conditions. Derrick O’Connor was arrested and charged with prohibited driving and Breach of his Recognizance. Derrick O’Connor remains in custody pending his next court appearance on multiple charges from several different investigations.