Efforts to get water back on at Cariboo Memorial Hospital have been successful.

Interior Health said Sunday running water has been fully restored after being shut off Friday due to further water leaks throughout the hospital which could not be isolated.

A boil water advisory remains in place until testing is complete.

Public entrances to renal services and the emergency department remain closed. Dialysis and lab outpatient services that were unavailable over the weekend will be operational Monday.

The main entrance was re-opened Saturday.

“Again, we would like to thank staff and contractors who have done amazing work over the last few days to keep operations running and get services back online,” IH said. “We appreciate the many long days people inside and outside the community have put in.”