100 Mile Fire Rescue was on scene at a structure fire on Kenne Road yesterday afternoon at 3:30.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said, “Upon arrival, our crews witnessed a small pump house on the property that was fully involved unfortunately in flames and it appeared that it was a distance away from the structure and any other exposure so it was good that it was just contained to that small outbuilding”.

Hollander says fire crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly and stayed on-site for approximately 90 minutes.

The cause of the fire was due to a temporary wood stove being used to warm the outbuilding which was a complete loss.

100 Mile Fire-Rescue reminds the public to always use caution around wood stoves, never leave wood-burning appliances unattended, and to remain vigilant when attempting to thaw frozen pipes and other material in cold temperatures especially when using non-conventional methods.