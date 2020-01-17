There is quite a log jam at the top of Quesnel’s Super League of Curling.

Service Electric had a bit of a power outage on Wednesday night as Dave Plant and his crew fell 9-1 to Blair Hedden and Ski-Hi Scaffolding.

They fall to 6 and 2 on the year, still in first place though, as the Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, blew a chance to move into a tie for first by losing 8-6 to Ben Ruether and the Child Development Centre rink.

The Billy is now tied for second at 5 and 3 with Ski-Hi and Brenda Ernst, who knocked off Redz Shedz 7-5.

One other game had Century 21 blank Quesnel Lawn Care 8-0.