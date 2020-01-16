A two-vehicle collision closed Highway 97 in both directions North of Williams Lake between Commodore Crescent and Archre road last night (Wednesday) just before 8.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said a Kia Sorrento going North collided head-on with an F350 going South.

Both lone drivers were taken to hospital with injuries and the incident is still under investigation.

Byron said it appears that alcohol was not involved.

Williams Lake RCMP is also asking the public to watch for a dark green 2005 Ford F150 with a green Canopy, license plate number EN0758.

Police say it was taken overnight from Glen Drive on Fox Mountain Road.