(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

Police in Prince George continues to put the pieces in place following an attempted murder Tuesday night on Wiggins Place near Moss Avenue.

A citizen found a gun in a snowbank that was later seized as evidence.

Police then received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Upland Street where a Chevrolet SUV had broken windows and damage appeared to be from several bullet holes, which was also seized.

From there, RCMP went to a home on Parkview Crescent yesterday (Wednesday).

Once inside, officers found a handgun on the kitchen counter and all four people inside the home were arrested.

Three men between the ages of 19 and 21 were taken into custody along with a 22-year-old woman, all from Prince George.

Police found several weapons along with ammunition body armor, a large amount of cash, followed by some drugs.

Neither the firearms nor the persons arrested are believed to be directly involved with the shooting.

All four were later released pending investigation.

Police say Tuesday’s incident was a targeted attack and is directly associated with the drug trade.