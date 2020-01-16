This weekend a Quesnel boxer is going to do something that hasn’t been done before.

Wally Doern, the coach of the Two Rivers Boxing Club, explains…

“Sean Archer is the first member of the Two Rivers Boxing Club that has turned professional and this will be his first professional fight in Mexico.”

Archer will fight on Saturday night in the 137 pound division against Arturo Garcia Lujano.

Doern says they don’t know a lot about him.

He says one adjustment Archer will have to make is a longer bout…

“It’ll be a four round three minute bout. In the amateur category, in the open category, the highest that the amateur goes is three three minute rounds.”

Doern says Archer is in good shape though and he doesn’t think he’ll have any problems with the extra round.

Williams Lake’s Stuart McLellan is also making the trip to Mexico to fight.

They left yesterday (Wednesday) and should arrive some time today. (Thursday)