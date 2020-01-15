L-R: Timothy Hennessy, Lane Cooper, Alana Sinclair, and Christopher Griko are wanted by the Williams Lake RCMP. (supplied by BC RCMP)

RCMP in Williams Lake are seeking the whereabouts of four suspects who are wanted on various warrants or breaches.

37-year-old Timothy Lee Hennessy is wanted for breaching the conditions of recognizance. Hennessy is described as around 5’9″ tall and around 150lbs with medium length brown hair and some facial hair.

22-year-old Lane Don Cooper has multiple endorsed warrants for flight from police and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. Cooper is described as an Indigenous male, 154 cm tall and 166lbs. He has short black hair.

34-year-old Alana Michelle Sinclair is wanted on an outstanding warrant for committing theft under $5,000. She is described as Caucasian female, 5’8″ tall, and 230lbs with blonde, possibly color dyed hair.

28-year-old Christopher Kurtis Griko has an outstanding warrant for possessing a controlled substance. Griko is described as Caucasian male, 6’0″ tall, and 166lbs with medium length dirty blonde hair and multiple tattoos on his neck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crimestoppers.