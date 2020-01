RCMP are seeking the public’s help in locating a stolen diesel generator.

The large diesel generator had been reported stolen by an employee from Sigurdson Forest Products in Williams Lake on Monday, Dec. 23.

The generator is described as:

Brand: Friesen Electric

Model: GF3-40

40KW

480v

“Police are asking anyone who may have seen something suspicious between December 12 and December 23, 2019, in the area of Frizzi Rd to please come forward and provide that information to police,” said Cst. Joel Kooger.