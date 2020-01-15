A Quesnel man, accused of killing his son, has pled not guilty.

62-year old Roger Wayne Evans appeared in provincial court in Quesnel by video from Prince George.

Evans was also ordered to stand trial after no Preliminary Inquiry was requested according to the Attorney General’s on-line court service.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Evans is charged with one count each of Manslaughter using a Firearm and Careless Use of a Firearm.

He’s charged in connection with the death of 41-year old Dale Evans.

Quesnel RCMP say they were called to a residence on Nazko Road in August of 2018.

Police say they were responding to a report of an assault and upon arrival, discovered the body of an adult male.

A second adult was initially detained at the scene, but was released from custody pending further investigation.

Roger Evans was then arrested and formally charged in November.