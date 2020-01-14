Steam coming up from the Fraser River in Quesnel (GHenderson-MyCaribooNow.com)

Near record cold temperatures in the Cariboo this morning.

In fact, Williams Lake couldn’t get any closer to setting a new mark for a low temperature on January 14th.

Bobby Sehkon is a Meteorologist with Environment Canada…

“For Quesnel we got down to -39.5 and the record is -42.2 from 1950 and then for Williams Lake we got very close to the record. We got down to -36.4 degrees celsius. The record is -36.5 degrees celsius from 2005.”

Sehkon says today is the second coldest January 14th on record in Williams Lake and 4th coldest in Quesnel.

Yesterday was also a lot colder than normal…

“We got a couple of top five but not records broken. For example Williams Lake, yesterday morning, we got down to a pretty cold temperature of -30.6 (3rd coldest), but the record is actually -36.5 from 2005. And then for Quesnel we also got the 5th coldest January 13th on record and it was -35.3. The record is -39.4 from 1911.”

The normal low for this time of year is -13.