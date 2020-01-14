34-year old Janine Emma Alphonse is due back in court on July 13th.

Alphonse is charged with one count each of Trafficking a Controlled Substance and Possession for the purpose of Trafficking.

She was arrested, along with several other people, during what police called a comprehensive investigation that involved several different police departments for several months in 2018.

RCMP say there were multiple search warrants resulting in the seizure of cocaine and cash.