The Noah Woollends rink from Quesnel has qualified for the BC Winter Games.

Woollends won an all Quesnel battle over the Mason Telcamp rink in two straight games.

The scores were 9-8 on Friday night and then 11-2 on Saturday.

Kyle Eggert, Landon Cherry and Brycen Trimble make up the rest of the winning team.

The BC Winter Games take place in Fort St. John next month.