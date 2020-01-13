Quesnel RCMP are asking for a man who assisted a teenager who was being sexually assaulted to contact them.

Sergeant Richard Waseen says a female youth was sexually assaulted on Friday night at around 10-45 in the alley by Malcolm Drive in West Quesnel…

“A man interrupted the assault in progress and came to the girl’s aid. The suspect left the area when he was approached by the witness. The witness’s actions interrupted the sexual assault and prevented further victimization during this incident.”

Waseen says it is important that this man calls the police.

RCMP identified a suspect in this incident the following day on Sunday.

Waseen says a 46 year old Quesnel resident was arrested for sexual assault.

He has been released on several conditions with a first appearance court date set for February 25th.

His name is not being released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP at (250)992-0502 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.