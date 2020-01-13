A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for an 84-year old South Cariboo man who is accused of robbing a bank.

Alexander James Bird is due back in court on March 13th.

Bird is charged with robbery where a firearm is used, careless use of a firearm, and possession of a firearm without a license.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the CIBC bank just before 11 am back on June 3rd.

Police say a suspect entered the bank and produced a rifle and a shopping bag, and then demanded that it be filled.

After receiving the cash, witnesses say the man then placed the loaded .22 caliber rifle on the counter before leaving.

RCMP say his getaway vehicle was photographed.

A suspect was taken into custody a short time later.