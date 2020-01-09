The Williams Lake RCMP detachment is now home to a crime analyst.

Officer in Charge Inspector Jeff Pelley says they have acquired a fully trained crime analyst that will be providing support to their officers and the Crime Reduction Unit as well as surrounding detachments in the region.

“Their mandate is assisting with identification and monitoring of crime trends and emerging problems, and identifying intelligence gaps, assisting with intelligence bulletins and safety bulletins. They also assist us with threat assessments, general mapping and interpreting data as well as our uniformed crime reporting assistance,” Pelley says.

“They also assist with the identification of suspects, vehicles and prolific offender management. It really enhances our frontline officers on intelligence-led policing.”

The full-time crime analyst is attached to the $2.8 million in funding previously announced by the province in February 2017 that led to the establishment of the Crime Reduction Unit.

Pelley calls the crime analyst a great asset that has already proven to be beneficial in identifying some of their hotspots as well as offenders they can proactively target.

“Given the unique skillset and training it took a substantial amount of time to acquire a person because it is a unique skillset and we only have so many crime analysts throughout our North District policing region, and this would be the third one for the area all throughout North District,” Pelley says.