A Williams Lake business has launched a fundraiser to support wildfire devastated Australia.

Courtney Vreeman of Still North Design Co. was busy Thursday morning with her staff putting together more ‘Australia Strong’ t-shirts after having launched the fundraiser the previous day.

“A couple of years ago I did the hashtag BC Strong when we had the fires in Williams Lake and a bunch of Australian firefighters came over and they were rocking the ‘BC Strong’ gear,” Vreeman says.

“Now with that, they’re having wildfires and we have people from B.C. going over to Australia I just felt like I could give back and create Australia Strong and donate 100 percent of the profits back to them.”

Vreeman says they hit their $10,000 goal in less than 24 hours with orders from around the world.

“Overwhelmed,” Vreeman said of she is feeling of the overwhelming interest of the fundraiser.

“It’s going to be a lot of work but it’s one week of my life that I can give up my profits to benefit them.”

As well as the ‘Australia Strong’ t-shirts, Still North Design Co. employee Mandee Beaulieu is selling prints of her paintings depicting some of Australia’s most iconic animals.

The fundraiser for Australia will run for one week.

(Listen to Owner of Still North Design Co. Courtney Vreeman with the author of this report in the audio file below)