The City of Quesnel has been awarded a Community Support Grant from the province.

Economic Development Officer Amy Reid confirmed at Tuesday night’s Council meeting that Quesnel has received 100 thousand dollars to support businesses and workers impacted by the Tolko mill closure…

“We’re working right now with Community Futures and the Chamber of Commerce to develop a business survey, similar to what was done after the wildfires to talk to businesses about how they’re being impacted, and what their needs are, so we can be responsive to those needs with potentially retraining and resources and supports.”

Reid says they will also be connecting businesses with existing resources such as Northern Development, Community Futures, or Small Business BC programs, and making sure that businesses are in the loop when it comes to potential opportunities locally…

“Ensuring that businesses are aware of some of the upcoming bid opportunities on capital projects like public works or the hospital, school, those projects that are coming up in the community, and just making sure that our local businesses are as connected as possible.”

Tolko announced in August that the Quest Wood mill in Quesnel would permanently close due to a lack of fibre.

150 employees were impacted.