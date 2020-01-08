The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development will be hosting public information meetings to provide details about wildfire risk reduction projects that will be completed over the next two years in the Williams Lake area.

An information session is scheduled to take place at Williams Lake City Hall on Wednesday, Jan. 15 starting at 7 p.m. A session will also take place at the Miocene Community Hall at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan 23.

The Ministry says preliminary work on the projects to reduce the size and intensity of any future wildfires began in fall 2019.

About 1,200 hectares of interface land will be treated.

Project areas include:

South Lakeside neighbourhood

Williams Lake River Valley

Highway 97 South corridor from Broadway Avenue North to the White Road area

Highway 97 North corridor near the Williams Lake Regional Airport

Soda Creek Road and MacKenzie Avenue North area

Fox Mountain, including the Centennial Drive, Eider Drive, and Pheasant Drive areas

west side of Dog Creek Road (south of Gibbon Road) and east side of Dog Creek Road (south of Gun A Noot Trail)

Chimney Valley Road

Horsefly Road and Spokin Lake Road junction (Dewar Lake area)

In addition to reducing wildfire risks, the Ministry says these projects will improve the long-term health and resiliency of forests and enhance habitat for mule deer and other wildlife.

“Many of the planned activities overlap the priority treatment areas identified in the Williams Lake and Area Community Wildfire Protection Plan, which was developed by multiple agencies, communities, and First Nations,” the Ministry noted in an information bulletin.

“Ministry staff will continue to work closely with residents and First Nations as these projects get underway.”