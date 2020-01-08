Quesnel City Council has approved a grant application for a new Helipad at the airport.

Airport Supervisor John Pucek made the request at last night’s meeting.

He says the application is to the BC Air Access Program…

“Under the program projects may receive funding of up to 75 percent of eligible project costs. The Helipad is essential infrastructure, we can’t fuel helicopters without it, and then we don’t get money for the fuel.”

Pucek says the estimated cost of a new Helipad is $448,650.

It is incorporated into the 2020-2024 capital plan, but will only go ahead if the city is successful in getting the grant money.