A woman accused of assaulting a nurse at 100 Mile General Hospital has pled guilty to a lesser charge.

50-year old Crystal Charmaine Hunt received a small fine and a 12-month recognizance to keep the peace after appearing in court on Tuesday.

Police were called to the hospital back on November 6th.

RCMP say a female nurse was assaulted after telling a patient that she had to wait to see a doctor after treatment.

The nurse was not seriously hurt.