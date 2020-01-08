Woman accused of assaulting 100 Mile House nurse pleads guilty
100 Mile Court House (Chris Adams, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
A woman accused of assaulting a nurse at 100 Mile General Hospital has pled guilty to a lesser charge.
50-year old Crystal Charmaine Hunt received a small fine and a 12-month recognizance to keep the peace after appearing in court on Tuesday.
Police were called to the hospital back on November 6th.
RCMP say a female nurse was assaulted after telling a patient that she had to wait to see a doctor after treatment.
The nurse was not seriously hurt.