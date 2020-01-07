Relief. Surprise. Thankful for the community.

That’s how the owner of D & S Electric in Williams Lake says she is feeling following the recovery of a bucket truck that was stolen from the company sometime after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“I’m totally surprised that they actually recovered the truck but that’s a huge thanks to the community,” Preeper says.

“One of my office workers she posted it on Facebook and it wasn’t long. A couple of hours and then we got the phone call and said I see it on Facebook that it’s stolen, but I’m looking at it. It’s across the street from my house, and then somebody sent in a photo of it parked on 10th Avenue. It was the community that’s all I can say. The post was shared I don’t know how many times and people just keeping their eyes open for it which is a huge relief.”

“Honestly I thought for sure it wasn’t in Williams Lake,” Preeper added. “I figured somebody took it and was headed south with it or headed up north with it and it was gone.”

The truck did sustain some damage and is currently in a repair shop.

“We’re just waiting to hear how bad it is,” Preeper says.

“It’s a huge relief. It saves us a lot of time, energy, and money trying to get a replacement vehicle. It was stressful this morning but I’m just so relieved that the community looks out for each other, so that helped.”

Previous story (aired 12 p.m. Tuesday, Jan 7): A bucket truck is missing from a Williams Lake business after having been stolen.

Owner of D & S Electric, Kim Preeper says they noticed that the bucket truck that is part of their revenue was gone when they got to work this morning.

“It’s frustrating,” Preeper says. “I think the biggest problem is I check the vehicles before I leave and it was all locked up and the keys are inside the building and are accounted for, and there’s so broken glass, so whoever took it has the proper tools to get into vehicles and hotwire them and leave.”

The bucket truck that has the company’s logo and name on its doors and hood is believed to have been stolen after 1 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.

Preeper says she is hoping the public will reach out should they have any information.

“I think you heard of the issue that was in Lac La Hache where they stole a semi-truck and two trails, so it’s not limited to just personal small vehicles,” Preeper says. “When it starts hitting the commercial businesses, it hurts. It’s revenue lost.”