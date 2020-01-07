A 21-year-old man has been charged with first-degree murder in relation to a homicide at a residence on Mountain House Road.

The BC Prosecution Services has approved charges against Daine Victor Stump of the Williams Lake area.

The Williams Lake RCMP responded to a residence in Deep Creek on December 11, 2018, at 9:35 pm and upon attendance discovered 43-year-old Jamie Sellars Baldwin deceased.

Also charged with first-degree murder in connection to Baldwin’s death is 29-year-old Wyatt Boffa of Clinton.

“North District Major Crime and Williams Lake General Investigating Section continue to target the violent offenders responsible for this homicide,” RCMP Inspector Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“This is the second offender to be charged on this investigation that has impacted many families locally. Strategies to continue targeting offenders responsible for violence remain a Detachment priority to enhance public safety.”