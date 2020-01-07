A tentative memorandum between Central Cariboo Disposal and United Steelworkers 1-2017 has failed.

USW 1-2017 first vice president Paul French says a tentative agreement was voted down by membership.

“We’re going out to the membership now to find out the reasons for the no vote and then we’ll also be taking a strike vote at the same time so that we can hopefully get back with the employer and get something that can satisfy the membership,” French says.

“We’re working on it within the next couple of weeks. We’re having the meetings and the strike vote at the same time so we’ll see how it all unfolds.”

Central Cariboo Disposal according to its webpage provides commercial solid waste and recycle collection services for a wide range of clients (e.g. restaurants, fabrication shops, gas stations, truck shops, sports and recreation facilities, sawmills, factories, mines, fire camps, exploration camps, resorts, lodges, etc.) throughout the Central and South Cariboo-Chilcotin area.

French says approximately 53 employees in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and Merritt are impacted.