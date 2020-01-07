Start low, go slow.

That is the message from Northern Health now that cannabis edibles are available for sale in stores locally.

Lindsay Willoner is the Nursing Lead for Cannabis and Tobacco Reduction…

“And what that is related to is the THC level that’s in it. Most people don’t realize there are two main compounds that are in the cannabis products, which is THC and CBD, so knowing your THC level does make a difference and starting low is to be mindful of. And even consuming it by eating a cookie or brownie per say, we only want you to have one dose within 24 hours.”

Willoner says starting later in life is also important as young people have higher cannabis-related health risks.

She says it is important to keep edibles secured as children and pets can have a cannabis overdose and get quite sick…

“To be storing them in a secure way, so out of reach of children and pets, probably in child safe packaging. And if you do suspect that your child or pet has consumed it, they should call poison control and seek medical attention.”

Other suggestions include not mixing cannabis with other drugs and obviously not driving after consuming cannabis.

Willoner says the province has a get Cannabis clarity website that has excellent resources that are up to date.