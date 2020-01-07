The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association is teaming up with the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources on a new pilot project.

Tourism Association CEO Amy Thacker says the idea is to create an economic model that puts a value on each of the forest service roads…

“What it means for tourism is it allows us to work with our stakeholders to review what roads are important to our sector from both a development and a visitor perspective, and how we can work cooperatively around ensuring the maintenance of those roads and the planning of those roads collectively together.”

Thacker says it focuses on the Cariboo Forest District, which includes Quesnel, Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

The grant was for 100 thousand dollars and if successful, Thacker says they hope to expand it across the entire region.

She says the work will begin this month…

“The contractors, now that we’ve announced it, will be working towards setting up our initial meetings and engagement with our stakeholders through the region, and our goal is to have an economic model and a plan in place by the end of this year.”

The money comes from the Rural Dividend Wildfire Relief fund.