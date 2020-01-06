Quesnel has it’s new year’s baby for 2020 !

Kaylee Melissa Buthge was born early Saturday morning at 2-18 a.m. at G.R. Baker Hospital.

She weighed five pounds four ounces.

We spoke with mother Crystal Hall this morning…

“We’re still in the hospital being treated for some jaundice but she’s sitting up and doing quite well. We’re hoping to be home either later tonight or tomorrow.”

Hall says there wasn’t a lot of fanfare around have the first new year’s baby in Quesnel…

“We didn’t have a celebration, we didn’t actually know until probably a day later, because we didn’t have her until the 4th”

Hall and father Micheal Buthge also have a son Mason who will turn one tomorrow. (Jan 7th)