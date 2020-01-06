The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department responded to a pair of suspicious fires on Sunday.

Duty Officer Bart Schneider confirms that both were on the old Quesnel Junior School site, one at the north end of the property near the old Mcnaughton School and the other on the east side near the old greenhouse.

He says one involved cardboard and pieces of wood, and someone set some clothing on fire in the other.

Schenider says the call came in just before 11-30, and they were on site for an hour before handing the investigation over to the Quesnel RCMP.

Police have confirmed that they did detain a 39-year old female at the scene.

The investigation continues.