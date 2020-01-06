The search for a missing 90-year old Quesnel man did not have a happy ending.

RCMP have confirmed that Malcolm Earl McLaughlin, who was showing the early signs of dementia, was located deceased in his vehicle on Tranquille Road in Kamloops on Sunday.

Police believe that his vehicle went off the road into a ditch in a rural area.

RCMP say there is nothing suspicious regarding the crash.

His dog Chico was found alive and uninjured and was taken to a local animal hospital until arrangements could be made to return him to McLaughlin’s family.

McLaughlin was reported missing early last week.

He hadn’t been seen since January 1st at around four o’clock, and they said it was out of character for McLaughlin to leave his home without being in contact with his family.