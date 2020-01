Williams Lake finally has a New Year’s baby.

Interior Health says Aiden Daniel Lewis Char was born at Cariboo Memorial Hospital at 12:02 am on Sunday (Jan. 5).

His parents are Janet and Reggie Char.

The first baby of 2020 in the Interior Health region was a girl born at Kelowna General Hospital on New Year’s Day at 6:02 am to Kelsey and Brian McCune.