There was a variety of snowfall amounts in the central Interior from Thursday’s province-wide storm system.

“Near Williams Lake, not a whole lot, just a couple of centimeters but a little bit further north in through Quesnel we saw up to about 11 centimeters and then still further north into Prince George we got about 15 centimeters,” says Environment Canada meteorologist Bobby Sekhon.

“So definitely there was more snow up north then there was further south in the Cariboo.”

The highest amount of snow was in the inland sections of the central Coast with Bella Coola receiving 42 centimeters.

Sekhon says warm air from the storm system is expected to result in gusty southeasterly winds in the Cariboo this afternoon (Jan. 3) resulting in possible record-breaking temperatures.

“We’re expecting highs of around up to 6 or 7 degrees in the Cariboo so it will be interesting to see how warm we get after having this snowfall.”

Snowfall warnings are in effect for the Coquihalla Highway – Hope to Merritt and parts of northern B.C.