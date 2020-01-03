100 Mile RCMP are seeking the public’s help after a semi with two flat-deck trailers was stolen in Lac La Hache.

Police say the white 2016 Freightliner Cascadia Tractor connected to two 2014 Doepker flat-deck trailers were stolen from Hamilton Road adjacent to Highway 97 on Boxing Day (Dec. 26) between 10:38 and 10:50 pm.

“Surveillance video obtained from a local business shows a white, late-model pickup truck with a snowmobile deck and light-bar on the cab pull up alongside the truck shortly before the truck was taken. Several vehicles can be seen driving past as the theft is occurring,” says Staff Sgt. Sven Neilsen.

“Police are requesting the public’s help in determining the identity of the truck or the people involved.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP.