It wasn’t netting, hammocks, or Christmas lights that a buck in Williams Lake found itself tangled up with but a toboggan.

The deer was recently discovered with its antlers wound up in the toboggan’s rope by a resident hiking.

After a call to the RAPP Line, Conservation Officers were deployed via snowmobile to get to the deer.

The buck was tranquilized and after being cut free from the rope, Officers say they had watched it prance away shortly after.